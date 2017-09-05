GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Falls 13 Paise Against Dollar to 64.18

The rupee opened at 64.10 per dollar against last close of 64.05 per dollar. It moved in a range of 64.08 per dollar and 64.18 per dollar in morning deals.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2017, 11:49 AM IST
Rupee Falls 13 Paise Against Dollar to 64.18
Representative image. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The rupee dropped by 13 paise to 64.18 against the dollar at the interbank forex market on Tuesday amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

Traders said fresh demand for the US currency from importers and dollar's recovery against some currencies overseas weighed on the rupee.

Foreign investors pulled out around Rs 683 crore from debt and equity markets on Monday amid geopolitical tensions. Monday, the rupee closed with a marginal 3 paise loss at 64.05 against the American currency. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 78.72 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 31,780.97 in early trade.
