Rupee Falls 13 Paise Against Dollar to 64.18
The rupee opened at 64.10 per dollar against last close of 64.05 per dollar. It moved in a range of 64.08 per dollar and 64.18 per dollar in morning deals.
Representative image. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The rupee dropped by 13 paise to 64.18 against the dollar at the interbank forex market on Tuesday amid sustained foreign fund outflows.
The rupee opened at 64.10 per dollar against last close of 64.05 per dollar. It moved in a range of 64.08 per dollar and 64.18 per dollar in morning deals.
Traders said fresh demand for the US currency from importers and dollar's recovery against some currencies overseas weighed on the rupee.
Foreign investors pulled out around Rs 683 crore from debt and equity markets on Monday amid geopolitical tensions. Monday, the rupee closed with a marginal 3 paise loss at 64.05 against the American currency. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 78.72 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 31,780.97 in early trade.
The rupee opened at 64.10 per dollar against last close of 64.05 per dollar. It moved in a range of 64.08 per dollar and 64.18 per dollar in morning deals.
Traders said fresh demand for the US currency from importers and dollar's recovery against some currencies overseas weighed on the rupee.
Foreign investors pulled out around Rs 683 crore from debt and equity markets on Monday amid geopolitical tensions. Monday, the rupee closed with a marginal 3 paise loss at 64.05 against the American currency. Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 78.72 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 31,780.97 in early trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Rel Capital
|751.15
|-67.65
|-8.26
|Reliance
|1,625.30
|+11.95
|+0.74
|Sun TV Network
|829.10
|+21.70
|+2.69
|Kwality
|122.40
|+7.80
|+6.81
|Infosys
|898.35
|-1.85
|-0.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Rel Capital
|751.45
|-68.65
|-8.37
|Reliance
|1,626.20
|+14.85
|+0.92
|Kwality
|122.30
|+8.05
|+7.05
|Bombay Dyeing
|138.90
|+4.25
|+3.16
|Adani Ports
|383.15
|-1.15
|-0.30
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|426.90
|+10.80
|+2.60
|UltraTechCement
|4,055.00
|+54.60
|+1.36
|Bajaj Auto
|2,952.00
|+36.85
|+1.26
|Ambuja Cements
|279.50
|+2.70
|+0.98
|Reliance
|1,625.40
|+12.05
|+0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|2,953.00
|+39.60
|+1.36
|Reliance
|1,626.20
|+14.85
|+0.92
|Asian Paints
|1,204.70
|+8.20
|+0.69
|Tata Steel
|649.90
|+3.80
|+0.59
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,199.45
|+10.30
|+0.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|399.75
|-16.65
|-4.00
|Bharti Infratel
|368.95
|-8.80
|-2.33
|HCL Tech
|851.85
|-8.75
|-1.02
|Bosch
|22,260.00
|-208.75
|-0.93
|Lupin
|989.55
|-8.00
|-0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|399.85
|-16.00
|-3.85
|M&M
|1,317.50
|-10.65
|-0.80
|Sun Pharma
|497.25
|-3.30
|-0.66
|Lupin
|989.00
|-6.90
|-0.69
|Cipla
|558.35
|-3.60
|-0.64
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Video Of India's Defence Minister Making 'Avakaya' Pickle Is Going Viral
- Tumhari Sulu First Teaser Poster: Vidya Balan Hides Behind a Pile of Hampers
- Bobby Darling Alleges Assault by Husband, Shares Details
- Saina Nehwal Decides to Reunite With Gopichand
- Ford Endeavour Titanium 2.2 4x2 AT Review: The Value For Money Endeavour