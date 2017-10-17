Rupee Falls by 15 Paise to 64.89 Against Dollar in Early Trade
Dealers said the dollar's gains against some other currencies overseas also impacted the domestic currency.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee dropped by 15 paise to 64.89 against the US currency in early trade on Tuesday, breaking its six-day winning streak.
A spurt in dollar demand from importers amid sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee.
Dealers said the dollar's gains against some other currencies overseas also impacted the domestic currency.
Yesterday, the rupee had ended at more than three-week high of 64.74 a dollar, surging by 19 paise helped by extremely bullish macro indicators.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose further by 20.77 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 32,654.41 in early trade on Tuesday.
A spurt in dollar demand from importers amid sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee.
Dealers said the dollar's gains against some other currencies overseas also impacted the domestic currency.
Yesterday, the rupee had ended at more than three-week high of 64.74 a dollar, surging by 19 paise helped by extremely bullish macro indicators.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose further by 20.77 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 32,654.41 in early trade on Tuesday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|459.45
|+6.15
|+1.36
|Dewan Housing
|571.80
|+13.55
|+2.43
|Reliance
|870.30
|-6.50
|-0.74
|Federal Bank
|125.80
|+1.00
|+0.80
|BEML
|1,789.00
|+61.15
|+3.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Johnson Control
|2,400.10
|+358.20
|+17.54
|Rel Capital
|551.75
|+15.60
|+2.91
|GE Shipping
|389.70
|-1.80
|-0.46
|Adani Ports
|405.10
|-1.75
|-0.43
|Axis Bank
|514.30
|-6.40
|-1.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|510.40
|+12.00
|+2.41
|Bharti Infratel
|482.25
|+10.75
|+2.28
|HPCL
|470.50
|+10.05
|+2.18
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,322.25
|+27.15
|+2.10
|Yes Bank
|373.90
|+6.20
|+1.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,270.55
|+48.75
|+1.51
|Bharti Airtel
|459.35
|+6.35
|+1.40
|Asian Paints
|1,184.00
|+13.75
|+1.17
|Hero Motocorp
|3,808.00
|+34.25
|+0.91
|Larsen
|1,152.15
|+7.30
|+0.64
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|502.00
|-12.45
|-2.42
|Tata Motors
|431.55
|-5.50
|-1.26
|Axis Bank
|513.85
|-6.50
|-1.25
|Bajaj Finance
|1,866.50
|-19.80
|-1.05
|ONGC
|170.45
|-1.60
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|514.20
|-6.50
|-1.25
|Tata Motors
|432.00
|-4.55
|-1.04
|ONGC
|170.65
|-1.25
|-0.73
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,076.20
|-8.40
|-0.77
|Tata Steel
|710.15
|-5.25
|-0.73
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Service Station Fraud Caught on Cam, Only 'Wash' Given as 'Full Service'
- iPhone 8 Plus: Three Reasons To Buy it Now And Two To Skip
- All Is Not Well In Shweta Tiwari's Married Life? Husband Clarifies
- Varun Dhawan To Join Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Big B At Madame Tussauds
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan