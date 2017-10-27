Rupee Falls by 25 Paise Against Dollar in Opening Trade
Forex dealers said the dollar strengthened against major global currencies which hit the rupee sentiment.
Mumbai: The rupee dropped sharply by 25 to 65.07 per dollar in early trade on Friday amid gains in the US currency in global markets.
The euro dropped to three-month lows after the European Central Bank extended its bond purchases and reduced the chances that it would hike interest rates in 2018.
On Thursday, the rupee had gained 7 paise to end at over one-week high of 64.82 on sustained selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex maintained its record-setting spree by gaining another 123.49 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 33,270.62 in early trade on Friday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|306.40
|-24.80
|-7.49
|United Spirits
|2,982.85
|+408.20
|+15.85
|ICICI Bank
|302.80
|+3.55
|+1.19
|SBI
|315.40
|-5.10
|-1.59
|PNB
|202.95
|-10.65
|-4.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|933.35
|-13.90
|-1.47
|Bharti Infratel
|424.00
|-31.70
|-6.96
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,261.00
|+10.65
|+0.85
|Yes Bank
|306.55
|-25.15
|-7.58
|United Spirits
|2,982.95
|+407.70
|+15.83
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|431.45
|+17.15
|+4.14
|Sun Pharma
|549.45
|+19.30
|+3.64
|Bajaj Finance
|1,809.00
|+62.25
|+3.56
|Tata Power
|84.80
|+2.65
|+3.23
|Tata Motors
|432.20
|+12.80
|+3.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors (D)
|240.50
|+9.95
|+4.32
|Adani Ports
|431.45
|+17.45
|+4.21
|Sun Pharma
|549.90
|+18.95
|+3.57
|Tata Motors
|431.45
|+12.10
|+2.89
|ITC
|275.60
|+7.10
|+2.64
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|306.20
|-25.00
|-7.55
|Bharti Infratel
|424.20
|-31.20
|-6.85
|HPCL
|460.40
|-20.80
|-4.32
|Bharti Airtel
|493.55
|-17.75
|-3.47
|IOC
|423.90
|-12.60
|-2.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|494.00
|-16.55
|-3.24
|Wipro
|295.65
|-6.20
|-2.05
|SBI
|315.45
|-5.20
|-1.62
|Reliance
|933.40
|-13.85
|-1.46
|NTPC
|181.95
|-2.70
|-1.46
