GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Gains 10 Paise Against USD in Early Trade

Domestic equities too opened on a firm note that supported the rupee sentiment, dealers said.

PTI

Updated:August 21, 2017, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Gains 10 Paise Against USD in Early Trade
Indian Rupee. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee firmed up by 10 paise to 64.05 against the US dollar in early trade today on selling of greenback by banks and exporters.

Domestic equities too opened on a firm note that supported the rupee sentiment, dealers said.

However, the US dollar's strength against major global currencies capped the rupee's gain, they added.

On Friday, the rupee had ended steady at 64.15 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 92.83 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 31,617.51 in early trade.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,610.40 +85.72 ( +0.27%)

Nifty 50

9,874.95 +37.55 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 899.10 -24.15 -2.62
BEML 1,890.00 +5.35 +0.28
Tata Global Bev 200.75 +6.35 +3.27
YES BANK 1,738.00 +17.25 +1.00
Tata Steel 636.80 +11.15 +1.78
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 898.50 -24.60 -2.66
Dr Reddys Labs 1,990.05 +7.15 +0.36
Reliance 1,580.90 +5.50 +0.35
ITC 284.40 +2.60 +0.92
Centrum Capital 69.50 -2.95 -4.07
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 305.90 +7.50 +2.51
Tata Steel 636.80 +11.15 +1.78
Hindalco 234.00 +3.95 +1.72
ONGC 163.50 +2.60 +1.62
BPCL 511.30 +8.00 +1.59
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 163.40 +2.65 +1.65
Tata Steel 636.85 +11.45 +1.83
ICICI Bank 297.15 +4.10 +1.40
Coal India 246.55 +3.25 +1.34
Axis Bank 495.30 +4.60 +0.94
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 898.55 -24.70 -2.68
Cipla 561.75 -3.55 -0.63
Lupin 932.95 -5.40 -0.58
Asian Paints 1,133.55 -6.45 -0.57
HUL 1,196.15 -6.05 -0.50
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 899.60 -23.50 -2.55
Lupin 934.30 -6.45 -0.69
Cipla 561.65 -4.05 -0.72
BHEL 129.30 -0.45 -0.35
Asian Paints 1,135.35 -4.55 -0.40

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.