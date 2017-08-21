Rupee Gains 10 Paise Against USD in Early Trade

The rupee firmed up by 10 paise to 64.05 against the US dollar in early trade today on selling of greenback by banks and exporters.Domestic equities too opened on a firm note that supported the rupee sentiment, dealers said.However, the US dollar's strength against major global currencies capped the rupee's gain, they added.On Friday, the rupee had ended steady at 64.15 against the US dollar.Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex surged by 92.83 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 31,617.51 in early trade.