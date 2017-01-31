Rupee Gains 11 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: Rising for the fifth straight day, the rupee advanced by another 11 paise to 67.84 against the dollar in early trade today on increased selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.
Forex dealers said, a weakening dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee but a lower opening in the domestic equity market capped the gains.
Yesterday, the rupee had hit its two-week high of 67.95, appreciating by 8 paise on sustained unwinding of American currency by exporters and banks.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 98.02 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 27,751.54 in early trade.
