Rupee Gains 14 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

Mumbai: Rising for the third straight day, the rupee strengthened by 14 paise to 64.34 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on Friday on sustained selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Forex dealers said besides continued selling of the greenback, weakness in dollar against other currencies overseas and a higher opening of the domestic equity market backed up the rupee.

The rupee had firmed up by 3 paise to close at 64.48 in yesterday's trade, shrugging off weaker-than-expected GDP numbers.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex spurted by 194.97 points or 0.62 per cent, to hit an all-time high of 31,332.56 in opening trade.