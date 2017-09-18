Rupee Gains 7 Paise Against Dollar as Stocks Zoom
The dollar's slide against some currencies overseas ahead of the Fedral Reserve's meet beginning tomorrow and a stronger opening of domestic equities took the rupee high.
Representative image. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to 64.01 against the US dollar today on selling of the greenback by banks and exporters.
On Friday, the rupee had gained 4 paise to end at 64.08 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the Nifty rallied by 68.95 points, or 0.68 per cent to hit a new high of 10,154.35 and the benchmark Sensex spurted 190.17 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 32,462.78 in the opening trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dixon Technolog
|2,957.95
|+1,191.95
|+67.49
|Indiabulls Real
|239.90
|-10.85
|-4.33
|Graphite India
|373.30
|+48.25
|+14.84
|Divis Labs
|821.65
|-46.75
|-5.38
|Bharat Road Net
|210.95
|+5.95
|+2.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Real
|239.30
|-11.05
|-4.41
|Dixon Technolog
|2,957.80
|+1,191.80
|+67.49
|Graphite India
|371.30
|+46.80
|+14.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,277.20
|+12.45
|+0.98
|Divis Labs
|821.00
|-47.75
|-5.50
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|385.20
|+11.20
|+2.99
|Bajaj Auto
|3,112.05
|+86.45
|+2.86
|Tata Motors (D)
|234.45
|+6.15
|+2.69
|Vedanta
|327.40
|+8.40
|+2.63
|Larsen
|1,242.95
|+30.55
|+2.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,108.55
|+86.50
|+2.86
|Larsen
|1,243.10
|+30.65
|+2.53
|HUL
|1,274.55
|+29.05
|+2.33
|Tata Motors (D)
|234.40
|+5.45
|+2.38
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,023.10
|+14.10
|+1.40
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|514.65
|-9.65
|-1.84
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,189.30
|-21.90
|-0.99
|Aurobindo Pharm
|752.80
|-5.50
|-0.73
|ONGC
|165.45
|-1.30
|-0.78
|Tata Steel
|674.25
|-4.70
|-0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|514.70
|-9.10
|-1.74
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,191.95
|-18.30
|-0.83
|Tata Steel
|673.95
|-5.35
|-0.79
|ONGC
|165.65
|-1.25
|-0.75
|SBI
|271.10
|-0.95
|-0.35