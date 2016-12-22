Rupee Gains 7 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
An eatery owner holds a bundle of Indian currency notes in New Delhi. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Rupee firmed up by 7 paise to 67.84 against the US dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas supported the rupee but a lower opening of the domestic equity market, capped the gain, forex dealers said.
The rupee had gained 12 paise to close at 67.91 against the US dollar in yesterday's trade on selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 70.93 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 26,170.45 in morning trade.
