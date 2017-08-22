GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Gains 8 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

Besides, the dollar's weakness against major currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic stocks kept the domestic unit in good spirit, forex dealers said.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2017, 10:43 AM IST
Rupee Gains 8 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee advanced by 8 paise to 64.06 against the US dollar in early session on Tuesday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Besides, the dollar's weakness against major currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic stocks kept the domestic unit in good spirit, forex dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had ended marginally higher at 64.14 against the US currency due to some dollar demand from importers and corporates.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 218.19 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 31,477.04 in early trade.
