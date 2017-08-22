Rupee Gains 8 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Besides, the dollar's weakness against major currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic stocks kept the domestic unit in good spirit, forex dealers said.
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee advanced by 8 paise to 64.06 against the US dollar in early session on Tuesday on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.
Besides, the dollar's weakness against major currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic stocks kept the domestic unit in good spirit, forex dealers said.
Yesterday, the rupee had ended marginally higher at 64.14 against the US currency due to some dollar demand from importers and corporates.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 218.19 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 31,477.04 in early trade.
Besides, the dollar's weakness against major currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic stocks kept the domestic unit in good spirit, forex dealers said.
Yesterday, the rupee had ended marginally higher at 64.14 against the US currency due to some dollar demand from importers and corporates.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 218.19 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 31,477.04 in early trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|869.60
|-3.80
|-0.44
|Fortis Health
|132.80
|-10.90
|-7.59
|YES BANK
|1,698.40
|-18.30
|-1.07
|BEML
|1,807.85
|-24.90
|-1.36
|HPCL
|448.80
|+15.00
|+3.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|871.00
|-2.50
|-0.29
|Fortis Health
|132.55
|-10.95
|-7.63
|Kotak Mahindra
|970.50
|+1.20
|+0.12
|Hercules Hoists
|153.15
|+19.45
|+14.55
|BEML
|1,810.00
|-21.75
|-1.19
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|425.90
|+12.70
|+3.07
|Hindalco
|229.10
|+4.20
|+1.87
|Lupin
|940.00
|+16.60
|+1.80
|Tech Mahindra
|437.45
|+6.35
|+1.47
|Tata Motors (D)
|226.05
|+3.20
|+1.44
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|940.00
|+17.20
|+1.86
|Axis Bank
|501.10
|+6.95
|+1.41
|Tata Motors (D)
|226.30
|+3.45
|+1.55
|Sun Pharma
|465.95
|+5.40
|+1.17
|Dr Reddys Labs
|1,953.75
|+20.60
|+1.07
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,179.15
|-19.55
|-1.63
|Hero Motocorp
|3,912.00
|-60.05
|-1.51
|YES BANK
|1,699.00
|-17.70
|-1.03
|Bank of Baroda
|140.80
|-1.30
|-0.91
|Power Grid Corp
|218.65
|-1.65
|-0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,909.00
|-58.60
|-1.48
|Tata Steel
|617.40
|-4.55
|-0.73
|Asian Paints
|1,128.40
|-7.05
|-0.62
|SBI
|273.00
|-1.65
|-0.60
|BHEL
|124.40
|-0.50
|-0.40
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli in Touching Distance of Yet Another Milestone
- WhatsApp E2E Encryption: What Data the Police Gets And What Not
- Dil Se@19: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About SRK-Manisha Koirala's Love Story
- Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: 10 of His Most Unforgettable Big Screen Outings
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother