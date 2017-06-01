DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Rupee Gains 8 Paise Against US dollar in Early Trade
Representative image
Mumbai: The rupee firmed up by another 8 paise to 64.43 against the US dollar on Thursday on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks even as India's economic growth slowed to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17.
India's economic growth slowed to 7.1 per cent in 2016- 17, the year in which 87 per cent of the currency was demonetised, despite a very good showing by the agricultural sector.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 6.1 per in the January-March quarter, the immediate three months after the demonetisation was affected on November 9, 2016.
Forex dealers said that besides sustained selling of the greenback by banks and exporters, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas backed up the rupee.
on Wednesday, the local currency had recovered by 15 paise to close at 64.51 on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 75.33 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 31,070.47 in early trade.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Venus Williams Lets Serena's Baby Secret Slip
- Mom: These Posters Of Sridevi-starrer Look Intriguing
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- Rohit Sharma Gives Glimpse of Dinner With Team India
- Priyanka Chopra Has a Fitting Reply For Critics Who Find Her Attire Not Sanskari Enough