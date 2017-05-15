DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Rupee Gets Macro Data Lift, up 23 Paise at 64.08
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: Marking the third day of advance, the rupee started the week on a strong note by rallying 23 paise to 64.08 against the US dollar in early session on Monday, fuelled by positive economic data.
Retail inflation fell sharply to 2.99 per cent in April from 3.90 per cent in March while inflation based on the wholesale price index slipped to a four-month low of 3.85 per cent.
However, industrial output growth slipped to 2.7 per cent in March, based on the new series with the revised base year of 2011-12.
A higher opening in domestic stocks and continuous foreign capital inflows kept the rupee on a firm ground, dealers said. But the dollar's strength against some currencies overseas halted the rupee's march.
On Friday, the rupee had strengthened by 7 paise to end at 64.31 on sustained selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex surged 165.90 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 30,354.05 in early trade.
Recommended For You
- Pietersen Blasts Stokes, Buttler for Leaving IPL Ahead of Play-offs
- Baahubali Star Ramya Krishna is Powerful, Compelling in Mathangi Promo
- IPL 2017: Sehwag Feels Glenn Maxwell Failed as KXIP Skipper
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- Try These Yummy Breakfast Recipes And Make Your Mom Feel Special