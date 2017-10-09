GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Goes up 6 Paise Against Dollar at 65.32

The dollar losing sheen against other currencies overseas supported the local unit, traders said. A higher start in domestic equities added to the upside, they added.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2017, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Goes up 6 Paise Against Dollar at 65.32
Indian Rupee. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee went up 6 paise to 65.32 against the dollar on Monday after the US currency found no takers among exporters and banks.

The dollar losing sheen against other currencies overseas supported the local unit, traders said. A higher start in domestic equities added to the upside, they added.

On Friday, the rupee had depreciated by 24 paise to end at 65.38 on persistent demand for the American currency from importers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 67.10 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 31,881.32 in early session on Monday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,875.80 +61.58 ( +0.19%)

Nifty 50

9,994.35 +14.65 ( +0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 697.40 +5.95 +0.86
ICICI Bank 273.45 +1.50 +0.55
Jindal Steel 158.55 +5.80 +3.80
Reliance 832.50 -4.55 -0.54
Just Dial 418.70 +14.35 +3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma Adv 356.40 -32.95 -8.46
Jindal Steel 158.30 +5.90 +3.87
Graphite India 484.45 +13.90 +2.95
Aptech 337.20 +27.40 +8.84
Meghmani Organi 97.55 +7.55 +8.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,422.55 +46.70 +1.97
IndusInd Bank 1,705.85 +23.35 +1.39
Coal India 280.20 +3.50 +1.26
UltraTechCement 3,970.05 +39.15 +1.00
Tata Steel 697.40 +5.95 +0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,421.55 +43.70 +1.84
Coal India 280.15 +3.70 +1.34
Tata Motors 427.85 +3.65 +0.86
Tata Steel 697.25 +5.85 +0.85
BHEL 85.60 +0.70 +0.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 200.70 -4.05 -1.98
Aurobindo Pharm 736.50 -9.50 -1.27
ONGC 171.85 -2.00 -1.15
GAIL 448.35 -4.35 -0.96
Vedanta 324.35 -2.80 -0.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 171.80 -1.90 -1.09
Reliance 833.25 -3.60 -0.43
Adani Ports 386.95 -1.95 -0.50
Bharti Airtel 380.75 -1.55 -0.41
Lupin 1,039.05 -3.25 -0.31
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Viewpoint Special: Bhupendra Chaubey In Conversation With Hrithik Roshan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES