Rupee Goes up 6 Paise Against Dollar at 65.32
The dollar losing sheen against other currencies overseas supported the local unit, traders said. A higher start in domestic equities added to the upside, they added.
Indian Rupee. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee went up 6 paise to 65.32 against the dollar on Monday after the US currency found no takers among exporters and banks.
On Friday, the rupee had depreciated by 24 paise to end at 65.38 on persistent demand for the American currency from importers.
The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 67.10 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 31,881.32 in early session on Monday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|697.40
|+5.95
|+0.86
|ICICI Bank
|273.45
|+1.50
|+0.55
|Jindal Steel
|158.55
|+5.80
|+3.80
|Reliance
|832.50
|-4.55
|-0.54
|Just Dial
|418.70
|+14.35
|+3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma Adv
|356.40
|-32.95
|-8.46
|Jindal Steel
|158.30
|+5.90
|+3.87
|Graphite India
|484.45
|+13.90
|+2.95
|Aptech
|337.20
|+27.40
|+8.84
|Meghmani Organi
|97.55
|+7.55
|+8.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,422.55
|+46.70
|+1.97
|IndusInd Bank
|1,705.85
|+23.35
|+1.39
|Coal India
|280.20
|+3.50
|+1.26
|UltraTechCement
|3,970.05
|+39.15
|+1.00
|Tata Steel
|697.40
|+5.95
|+0.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,421.55
|+43.70
|+1.84
|Coal India
|280.15
|+3.70
|+1.34
|Tata Motors
|427.85
|+3.65
|+0.86
|Tata Steel
|697.25
|+5.85
|+0.85
|BHEL
|85.60
|+0.70
|+0.82
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|200.70
|-4.05
|-1.98
|Aurobindo Pharm
|736.50
|-9.50
|-1.27
|ONGC
|171.85
|-2.00
|-1.15
|GAIL
|448.35
|-4.35
|-0.96
|Vedanta
|324.35
|-2.80
|-0.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|171.80
|-1.90
|-1.09
|Reliance
|833.25
|-3.60
|-0.43
|Adani Ports
|386.95
|-1.95
|-0.50
|Bharti Airtel
|380.75
|-1.55
|-0.41
|Lupin
|1,039.05
|-3.25
|-0.31
