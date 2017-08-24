GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Goes up 7 Paise Against Dollar to 64.05

The dollar's global weakness was mostly an offshoot of President Donald Trump's threat, who said he was willing to risk a government shutdown to ensure funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border, analysts said.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2017, 10:35 AM IST
Indian Rupee. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee on Thursday went up 7 paise to 64.05 against the dollar that remained shaky after US President Donald Trump's comments about a government shutdown.

Interest is also building up ahead of the global central bankers' annual conference in Jackson Hole, they added.

Exporters and banks stepped up selling of the American currency amid a higher opening in domestic equities.

On Wednesday, the rupee had slipped 2 paise to close at 64.12 against the US currency.

The benchmark Sensex was trading higher by 110.18 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 31,678.19 in early trade today.
