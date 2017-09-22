Rupee Hits 4-month Low Against Dollar, Drops 31 Paise
Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee today dropped by 31 paise to a four-month low level of 65.12 against the US dollar on frenetic dollar demand from importers and banks.
Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee.
On Thursday, the rupee plummeted by a whopping 54 paise to end at 64.81 a dollar, its weakest level in over two-and-half months after the US Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate hike in December.
The benchmark BSE Sensex drifted further lower by 231.79 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 32,138.25 in early trade on Friday.
Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee.
On Thursday, the rupee plummeted by a whopping 54 paise to end at 64.81 a dollar, its weakest level in over two-and-half months after the US Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate hike in December.
The benchmark BSE Sensex drifted further lower by 231.79 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 32,138.25 in early trade on Friday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Divis Labs
|979.30
|-11.60
|-1.17
|Infosys
|896.35
|-13.20
|-1.45
|ICICI Bank
|278.70
|-6.25
|-2.19
|Rel Capital
|674.70
|-43.20
|-6.02
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,491.15
|+4.60
|+0.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|1,866.95
|-49.70
|-2.59
|Container Corp
|1,313.10
|-31.05
|-2.31
|ITI
|143.75
|+21.55
|+17.64
|Bombay Dyeing
|213.60
|+0.75
|+0.35
|Divis Labs
|979.75
|-11.15
|-1.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|888.20
|+17.90
|+2.06
|Tata Motors
|416.65
|+3.00
|+0.73
|Sun Pharma
|523.60
|+3.95
|+0.76
|Cipla
|595.85
|+3.95
|+0.67
|Bharti Infratel
|388.70
|+1.05
|+0.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|417.05
|+3.75
|+0.91
|Sun Pharma
|523.10
|+3.55
|+0.68
|Wipro
|293.15
|+2.00
|+0.69
|Cipla
|594.60
|+3.15
|+0.53
|Tata Motors (D)
|234.00
|+0.75
|+0.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|234.80
|-9.75
|-3.99
|YES BANK
|361.95
|-15.10
|-4.00
|UltraTechCement
|4,008.50
|-157.55
|-3.78
|Vedanta
|312.00
|-10.55
|-3.27
|Larsen
|1,195.10
|-32.95
|-2.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|668.50
|-18.35
|-2.67
|Larsen
|1,195.85
|-31.90
|-2.60
|ICICI Bank
|278.40
|-6.60
|-2.32
|NTPC
|164.80
|-3.30
|-1.96
|Hero Motocorp
|3,813.10
|-75.75
|-1.95
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Reveals Key to His Preparation Against Australia
- Ducati SuperSport Launched in India at Rs 12.08 Lakh
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top 10 Offers on Samsung Galaxy Android Smartphones
- Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Crunches Are The Key To Get Flat Abs
- Rahul Dev Guides You About Battle Ropes Workout