Rupee Hits 4-month Low Against Dollar, Drops 31 Paise

Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets and unabated foreign fund outflows weighed on the rupee.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2017, 10:40 AM IST
Mumbai: The rupee today dropped by 31 paise to a four-month low level of 65.12 against the US dollar on frenetic dollar demand from importers and banks.

On Thursday, the rupee plummeted by a whopping 54 paise to end at 64.81 a dollar, its weakest level in over two-and-half months after the US Federal Reserve left the door open for a rate hike in December.

The benchmark BSE Sensex drifted further lower by 231.79 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 32,138.25 in early trade on Friday.
