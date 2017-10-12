GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Holds up, Climbs 4 Paise to 65.10 Against Dollar

The benchmark Sensex rose by 112.53 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 31,946.52, in early session

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2017, 9:51 AM IST
Rupee Holds up, Climbs 4 Paise to 65.10 Against Dollar
Representative photo (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee held its ground and rose 4 paise to 65.10 against the dollar on Thursday after the US Fed minutes signalled "patience in removing policy accommodation".

The summary of the US central bank's previous meeting released on Wednesday also showed a strong degree of caution over the timing of future interest rate increases.

This made the American currency lose its sheen further among banks and exporters.

The dollar also gave up ground against other currencies overseas and a higher opening in domestic equities backed the rupee momentum.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed higher by 14 paise at 65.14 against the greenback after a steady dollar unwinding by exporters and corporates.

The benchmark Sensex rose by 112.53 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 31,946.52, in early session on Thursday.
