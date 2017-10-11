Rupee Jumps 10 Paise to 65.18 Against Dollar

The rupee climbed 10 paise to 65.18 against the dollar on Wednesday after US president's tax cut plans failed to sustain interest in the US currency among traders.Banks and exporters turned their back on the greenback. The rupee looked good, taking support from a higher opening in domestic stocks.The dollar's falling fortune against currencies overseas was also instrumental in the rupee moving to a higher plane.On Tuesday, the rupee had strengthened by 8 paise to close at 65.28 per dollar.Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 32,000 mark by rising 104.02 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 32,028.43 in the early session.