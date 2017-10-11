GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Jumps 10 Paise to 65.18 Against Dollar

Banks and exporters turned their back on the greenback. The rupee looked good, taking support from a higher opening in domestic stocks.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2017, 9:54 AM IST
Mumbai: The rupee climbed 10 paise to 65.18 against the dollar on Wednesday after US president's tax cut plans failed to sustain interest in the US currency among traders.

Banks and exporters turned their back on the greenback. The rupee looked good, taking support from a higher opening in domestic stocks.

The dollar's falling fortune against currencies overseas was also instrumental in the rupee moving to a higher plane.

On Tuesday, the rupee had strengthened by 8 paise to close at 65.28 per dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex reclaimed the 32,000 mark by rising 104.02 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 32,028.43 in the early session.
S&P BSE Sensex

32,056.61 +132.20 ( +0.41%)

Nifty 50

10,056.85 +39.90 ( +0.40%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 283.70 -1.95 -0.68
Reliance 853.00 +9.80 +1.16
Maruti Suzuki 7,840.65 -53.05 -0.67
Avenue Supermar 1,230.90 +46.25 +3.90
Cochin Shipyard 575.95 +3.70 +0.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PI Industries 748.75 +2.05 +0.27
Cochin Shipyard 576.75 +4.35 +0.76
ICICI Bank 271.40 +2.15 +0.80
Sterlite Techno 255.90 +12.60 +5.18
Avenue Supermar 1,233.30 +47.40 +4.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 399.50 +14.90 +3.87
HPCL 452.05 +15.50 +3.55
Bharti Infratel 411.15 +11.30 +2.83
Bajaj Auto 3,200.00 +65.30 +2.08
IOC 418.00 +7.15 +1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 399.50 +15.45 +4.02
M&M 1,329.00 +26.20 +2.01
Bajaj Auto 3,195.10 +60.20 +1.92
Axis Bank 520.90 +6.95 +1.35
TCS 2,491.45 +31.90 +1.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,254.65 -27.25 -2.13
Lupin 1,053.10 -8.90 -0.84
SBI 255.00 -1.95 -0.76
Dr Reddys Labs 2,394.25 -17.10 -0.71
Coal India 283.70 -1.95 -0.68
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 283.25 -2.25 -0.79
SBI 255.00 -1.65 -0.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,047.85 -7.00 -0.66
Dr Reddys Labs 2,396.00 -14.25 -0.59
Lupin 1,054.10 -6.50 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

