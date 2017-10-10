Rupee Jumps 11 Paise Against Dollar to 65.25

The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 65.25 against the dollar today as rising risk appetite pushed back the US currency amid a higher opening in domestic equities.The risk-on approach pushed exporters and banks increasingly away from the dollar.The greenback ran out of luck overseas too, snapping its winning streak, as it fell against major peers.The rupee uptrend got a leg-up from a positive opening in the local stock market, according to traders.On Monday, the domestic unit ended marginally up by 2 paise at 65.36 against the American currency in a highly fluctuating trade.The benchmark BSE Sensex today rose further by 110.72 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 31,957.61.