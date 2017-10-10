GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Jumps 11 Paise Against Dollar to 65.25

According to traders, Rupee uptrend got a leg-up from a positive opening in the local stock market.

PTI

Updated:October 10, 2017, 10:04 AM IST
Image for representative purposes only
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 65.25 against the dollar today as rising risk appetite pushed back the US currency amid a higher opening in domestic equities.

The risk-on approach pushed exporters and banks increasingly away from the dollar.

The greenback ran out of luck overseas too, snapping its winning streak, as it fell against major peers.

The rupee uptrend got a leg-up from a positive opening in the local stock market, according to traders.

On Monday, the domestic unit ended marginally up by 2 paise at 65.36 against the American currency in a highly fluctuating trade.

The benchmark BSE Sensex today rose further by 110.72 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 31,957.61.
