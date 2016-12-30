Rupee Jumps 16 Paise Against Dollar at 67.94
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)
Mumbai: The rupee added 16 paise at 67.94 against the dollar on Friday -- its last session for this year -- as exporters and banks intensified selling of the US currency amid a higher opening in the stock market.
Forex dealers said weakness of the dollar against other currencies too influenced the rupee uptrend.
Yesterday, the local unit had recovered by 14 paise to close at 68.10 on fresh selling of the greeenback in view of its weakness overseas amid a revival in domestic equities.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 132.84 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 26,498.99 in early trade today.
