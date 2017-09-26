GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Losses Against Dollar Swell, Down 18 Paise at 65.28

A firm dollar, dealers said, against global currencies overseas and domestic equities hitting a soft patch in early trade weighed.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2017, 10:25 AM IST

Indian Rupee. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee struggled at a fresh 6- month low of 65.28 — down 18 paise — against the dollar on Tuesday, faced with heavy demand for the American currency from importers and banks, as foreign capital rushed out.

A firm dollar, dealers said, against global currencies overseas and domestic equities hitting a soft patch in early trade weighed.

On Monday, the rupee had plunged 31 paise to close at a 6-month low of 65.10 after heavy buying of the US currency and concerns on the macro-economic front.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 59.12 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 31,567.51 in early session.
