Rupee Losses Against Dollar Swell, Down 18 Paise at 65.28
A firm dollar, dealers said, against global currencies overseas and domestic equities hitting a soft patch in early trade weighed.
Indian Rupee. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee struggled at a fresh 6- month low of 65.28 — down 18 paise — against the dollar on Tuesday, faced with heavy demand for the American currency from importers and banks, as foreign capital rushed out.
On Monday, the rupee had plunged 31 paise to close at a 6-month low of 65.10 after heavy buying of the US currency and concerns on the macro-economic front.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 59.12 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 31,567.51 in early session.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|541.30
|+16.75
|+3.19
|Vedanta
|315.90
|+9.10
|+2.97
|Divis Labs
|961.70
|+9.00
|+0.94
|BPCL
|470.65
|-16.50
|-3.39
|ONGC
|170.50
|+5.70
|+3.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Deep Industries
|241.60
|+28.55
|+13.40
|Aurobindo Pharm
|705.00
|+2.45
|+0.35
|Avenue Supermar
|1,104.00
|+75.15
|+7.30
|Rel Capital
|625.95
|+3.10
|+0.50
|Indiabulls Real
|209.20
|+8.55
|+4.26
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|170.45
|+5.65
|+3.43
|Vedanta
|315.95
|+9.15
|+2.98
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,230.15
|+26.20
|+2.18
|Tata Steel
|652.40
|+12.65
|+1.98
|Hindalco
|232.75
|+3.65
|+1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|170.60
|+6.15
|+3.74
|Tata Steel
|652.50
|+12.35
|+1.93
|Lupin
|1,000.65
|+9.35
|+0.94
|Sun Pharma
|513.25
|+7.35
|+1.45
|Adani Ports
|391.55
|+3.50
|+0.90
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|470.05
|-17.10
|-3.51
|HUL
|1,210.00
|-37.15
|-2.98
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,350.45
|-66.80
|-2.76
|Asian Paints
|1,176.90
|-20.05
|-1.68
|Tata Power
|80.45
|-1.40
|-1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,348.05
|-69.45
|-2.87
|HUL
|1,209.45
|-36.90
|-2.96
|Asian Paints
|1,175.85
|-20.40
|-1.71
|HDFC
|1,735.55
|-19.15
|-1.09
|TCS
|2,480.55
|-27.65
|-1.10