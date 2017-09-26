Rupee Losses Against Dollar Swell, Down 18 Paise at 65.28

The rupee struggled at a fresh 6- month low of 65.28 — down 18 paise — against the dollar on Tuesday, faced with heavy demand for the American currency from importers and banks, as foreign capital rushed out.A firm dollar, dealers said, against global currencies overseas and domestic equities hitting a soft patch in early trade weighed.On Monday, the rupee had plunged 31 paise to close at a 6-month low of 65.10 after heavy buying of the US currency and concerns on the macro-economic front.Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 59.12 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 31,567.51 in early session.