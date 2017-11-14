Rupee Moves up 13 Paise to 65.29 Against US Dollar
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee, marking a turnaround, registered a 13-paise jump to 65.29 against the dollar early on Tuesday after exporters increasingly turned away from the American currency.
The dollar losing some of its lustre overseas and a better opening in domestic equities supported the rupee lift, traders said.
on Monday, the rupee had plunged 26 paise to an over one-month low of 65.42, faced with continuous demand for the US currency.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|396.45
|-19.05
|-4.58
|Just Dial
|546.40
|+12.25
|+2.29
|SBI
|329.85
|-1.20
|-0.36
|HDFC
|1,665.80
|-4.50
|-0.27
|Axis Bank
|540.00
|+2.65
|+0.49
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|397.15
|-13.95
|-3.39
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,000.00
|+5.05
|+0.51
|Just Dial
|547.60
|+14.90
|+2.80
|Rain Industries
|391.50
|-4.90
|-1.24
|SpiceJet
|142.50
|-6.60
|-4.43
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|844.90
|+17.75
|+2.15
|Hero Motocorp
|3,635.90
|+56.00
|+1.56
|Cipla
|610.10
|+8.00
|+1.33
|Bajaj Auto
|3,260.50
|+37.50
|+1.16
|UPL
|747.75
|+8.10
|+1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|843.45
|+14.85
|+1.79
|Hero Motocorp
|3,637.00
|+53.50
|+1.49
|Bajaj Auto
|3,257.00
|+45.40
|+1.41
|Cipla
|610.25
|+8.10
|+1.35
|M&M
|1,421.80
|+10.75
|+0.76
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|396.50
|-19.00
|-4.57
|IOC
|387.15
|-9.70
|-2.44
|BPCL
|490.00
|-10.60
|-2.12
|Larsen
|1,219.20
|-21.35
|-1.72
|Asian Paints
|1,155.00
|-19.95
|-1.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,154.30
|-20.80
|-1.77
|Larsen
|1,219.85
|-20.50
|-1.65
|TCS
|2,718.40
|-40.50
|-1.47
|Adani Ports
|409.05
|-5.00
|-1.21
|Sun Pharma
|527.05
|-5.45
|-1.02
