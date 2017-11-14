GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Moves up 13 Paise to 65.29 Against US Dollar

The benchmark Sensex went up 81.98 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 33,115.54 in opening trade.

PTI

Updated:November 14, 2017, 10:52 AM IST
Image for representation. (PTI)
Mumbai: The rupee, marking a turnaround, registered a 13-paise jump to 65.29 against the dollar early on Tuesday after exporters increasingly turned away from the American currency.

The dollar losing some of its lustre overseas and a better opening in domestic equities supported the rupee lift, traders said.

on Monday, the rupee had plunged 26 paise to an over one-month low of 65.42, faced with continuous demand for the US currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex went up 81.98 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 33,115.54 in opening trade on Tuesday.
