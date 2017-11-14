Rupee Moves up 13 Paise to 65.29 Against US Dollar

The rupee, marking a turnaround, registered a 13-paise jump to 65.29 against the dollar early on Tuesday after exporters increasingly turned away from the American currency.The dollar losing some of its lustre overseas and a better opening in domestic equities supported the rupee lift, traders said.on Monday, the rupee had plunged 26 paise to an over one-month low of 65.42, faced with continuous demand for the US currency.Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex went up 81.98 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 33,115.54 in opening trade on Tuesday.