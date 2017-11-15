Rupee Moves up 8 Paise, Investors Digest Trade Data
Forex dealers said fresh inflow of foreign funds and weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.
Representative image.
Mumbai: The rupee edged up 8 paise to 65.34 against the dollar in opening trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters.
However, a lower opening of domestic equities and a widening trade deficit to almost a three-year high capped the gains.
On Tuesday, the rupee had ended flat to close at 65.42 against the US currency due to fag-end demand for the greenback amid ballooning trade deficit.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 113 points, or 0.34 percent, at 32,828.87 in the early session on Wednesday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bank of Baroda
|178.90
|+4.55
|+2.61
|SBI
|328.40
|-0.70
|-0.21
|Tinplate
|294.85
|+6.35
|+2.20
|Reliance
|885.00
|-1.70
|-0.19
|Tata Global Bev
|245.60
|-1.10
|-0.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tinplate
|294.95
|+6.80
|+2.36
|Bank of Baroda
|178.80
|+4.40
|+2.52
|Sanofi India
|4,525.00
|+83.80
|+1.89
|Tata Steel
|674.25
|-10.95
|-1.60
|Graphite India
|613.40
|-28.90
|-4.50
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|504.70
|+11.65
|+2.36
|HPCL
|420.50
|+9.30
|+2.26
|IOC
|391.55
|+4.60
|+1.19
|Ambuja Cements
|274.65
|+3.30
|+1.22
|Tech Mahindra
|492.70
|+4.80
|+0.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,691.00
|+37.35
|+1.02
|Larsen
|1,217.05
|+7.20
|+0.60
|TCS
|2,733.90
|+17.15
|+0.63
|Asian Paints
|1,161.45
|+7.20
|+0.62
|Adani Ports
|411.50
|+0.85
|+0.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|253.15
|-7.85
|-3.01
|Vedanta
|301.15
|-7.80
|-2.52
|Sun Pharma
|513.05
|-13.00
|-2.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,165.85
|-27.15
|-2.28
|ONGC
|177.65
|-4.35
|-2.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|512.95
|-13.20
|-2.51
|ONGC
|177.75
|-4.25
|-2.34
|ITC
|251.95
|-4.60
|-1.79
|NTPC
|174.00
|-2.95
|-1.67
|Tata Steel
|673.65
|-11.55
|-1.69
