Rupee Moves up 8 Paise, Investors Digest Trade Data

Forex dealers said fresh inflow of foreign funds and weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2017, 10:19 AM IST
Rupee Moves up 8 Paise, Investors Digest Trade Data
Representative image.
Mumbai: The rupee edged up 8 paise to 65.34 against the dollar in opening trade today on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters.

Forex dealers said fresh inflow of foreign funds and weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.

However, a lower opening of domestic equities and a widening trade deficit to almost a three-year high capped the gains.

On Tuesday, the rupee had ended flat to close at 65.42 against the US currency due to fag-end demand for the greenback amid ballooning trade deficit.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 113 points, or 0.34 percent, at 32,828.87 in the early session on Wednesday.
