DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Rupee on Way to Recovery, Gains 25 Paise
Representative image. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Strengthening for the second day on Thursday, the rupee climbed 25 paise to 64.48 against the dollar on increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks amid higher opening in the domestic equity markets.
Forex dealers said besides selling of the dollar, its weakness against other currencies after the Federal Reserve dialed down on some of the more hawkish policy expectations supported the rupee.
Further, fresh foreign fund inflows and a higher opening in the domestic equity markets added to the momentum, they added.
On Wednesday, the local currency had staged a strong comeback by surging 16 paise to end at 64.73 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up 122.99 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 30,424.63 in early trade.
Recommended For You
- Priyanka, Ranveer Extend Their Love to Sachin Tendulkar For His Biopic
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish
- Prabhas-Anushka's Real Life Photos Are As Magical As Their Onscreen Chemistry
- Snapchat 'Custom Stories' Feature Looks Promising For Group Outings
- 1st ODI: Morgan Slams Ton As England Crush South Africa