1-min read

Rupee Plunges 19 Paise Against US Dollar

Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets influenced the rupee and strength in the US dollar against some other currencies overseas also weighed on the rupee sentiment.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2017, 10:05 AM IST
Rupee Plunges 19 Paise Against US Dollar
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)
Mumbai: The rupee fell further by 19 paise to 64.27 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday due to strong demand for the American currency from importers amid foreign fund outflows.

Dealers said early losses in domestic equity markets also influenced the rupee.

Besides, strength in the US dollar against some other currencies overseas weighed on the rupee sentiment, they said. On Thursday, the rupee had tumbled by 24 paise to hit a fresh one-week low of 64.08 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex tanked 336.46 points, or 1.06 percent, to 31,194.87 in early trade on Friday.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,213.59 -317.74 ( -1.01%)

Nifty 50

9,710.80 -109.45 ( -1.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.15 -16.55 -5.58
Cochin Shipyard 528.15 +96.15 +22.26
Reliance 1,546.25 -38.10 -2.40
Bajaj Finance 1,695.40 +59.80 +3.66
Tata Motors 374.50 -5.70 -1.50
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 872.70 -10.75 -1.22
Cochin Shipyard 522.00 +90.00 +20.83
SBI 280.65 -15.90 -5.36
Fortis Health 151.70 -0.20 -0.13
Amara Raja Batt 800.75 +1.90 +0.24
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,011.15 +66.70 +3.43
Aurobindo Pharm 705.00 +19.75 +2.88
GAIL 368.95 +3.95 +1.08
Axis Bank 489.70 +4.20 +0.87
Tata Motors (D) 223.20 +1.75 +0.79
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,011.35 +62.40 +3.20
Tata Motors (D) 223.20 +3.30 +1.50
Lupin 942.25 +6.60 +0.71
Wipro 289.90 +1.90 +0.66
Axis Bank 489.95 +3.05 +0.63
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 221.00 -17.00 -7.14
Vedanta 279.10 -19.70 -6.59
SBI 280.15 -16.55 -5.58
Bank of Baroda 142.25 -6.20 -4.18
Bosch 22,623.20 -920.60 -3.91
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.65 -15.90 -5.36
M&M 1,346.35 -43.05 -3.10
Reliance 1,546.55 -37.50 -2.37
Larsen 1,132.80 -26.70 -2.30
NTPC 169.05 -3.80 -2.20

