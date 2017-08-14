GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Rebounds 17 Paise Against US Dollar

Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and early gains in the domestic equity market supported the rupee.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: Reversing its three-day downward trend, the rupee recovered by 17 paise to 63.96 against the US dollar in early trade today on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters.

The rupee had lost 5 paise to close 64.13 against the US currency in Friday's trade due to sustained demand for the American currency from importers and corporates.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was quoting higher by 190.65 points or 0.61 per cent at 31,404.24 in opening trade today.
