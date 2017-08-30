GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Rebounds 8 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 193.39 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 31,581.78 in early session on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2017, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rebounds 8 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The rupee on Wednesday rebounded by 8 paise to 63.94 against the US currency in early trade on increased selling of the dollar by exporters and banks.

Currency traders said weakness in the dollar against major world currencies overseas supported the rupee.

A higher opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added.

Yesterday, the rupee had declined by 11 paise to close at 64.02 against the US dollar amid renewed global tensions in the wake of North Korea firing a missile that passed over Japan.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 193.39 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 31,581.78 in early session today.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,628.39 +240.00 ( +0.76%)

Nifty 50

9,877.35 +81.30 ( +0.83%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 929.85 +2.40 +0.26
Jaiprakash Asso 23.15 +1.90 +8.94
Rel Capital 777.85 +8.35 +1.09
L&T Finance 196.75 +7.10 +3.74
HDFC 1,749.95 +22.15 +1.28
Company Price Change %Gain
L&T Finance 196.85 +7.40 +3.91
Ashoka Buildcon 196.50 +10.25 +5.50
Jaiprakash Asso 23.20 +1.95 +9.18
Rel Capital 778.00 +9.25 +1.20
Infosys 930.30 +2.75 +0.30
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 235.60 +8.30 +3.65
IOC 450.00 +15.50 +3.57
Vedanta 305.85 +6.80 +2.27
Ambuja Cements 280.35 +5.35 +1.95
BPCL 512.70 +8.60 +1.71
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,554.85 +23.10 +1.51
Adani Ports 387.40 +5.15 +1.35
Cipla 574.85 +6.90 +1.21
HDFC 1,749.70 +21.85 +1.26
Hero Motocorp 3,994.15 +45.35 +1.15
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 845.35 -7.20 -0.84
Tech Mahindra 428.55 -3.20 -0.74
TCS 2,463.75 -7.10 -0.29
Zee Entertain 516.75 -1.50 -0.29
Power Grid Corp 215.70 +0.40 +0.19
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,465.10 -9.85 -0.40

Video Wall

Watch: The Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani Wins Khel Protsahan Puruskar

Watch: The Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani Wins Khel Protsahan Puruskar

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.