Rupee Rebounds 8 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Representative image. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The rupee on Wednesday rebounded by 8 paise to 63.94 against the US currency in early trade on increased selling of the dollar by exporters and banks.
Currency traders said weakness in the dollar against major world currencies overseas supported the rupee.
A higher opening in the domestic equity market gave the uptrend some momentum, they added.
Yesterday, the rupee had declined by 11 paise to close at 64.02 against the US dollar amid renewed global tensions in the wake of North Korea firing a missile that passed over Japan.
Yesterday, the rupee had declined by 11 paise to close at 64.02 against the US dollar amid renewed global tensions in the wake of North Korea firing a missile that passed over Japan.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|929.85
|+2.40
|+0.26
|Jaiprakash Asso
|23.15
|+1.90
|+8.94
|Rel Capital
|777.85
|+8.35
|+1.09
|L&T Finance
|196.75
|+7.10
|+3.74
|HDFC
|1,749.95
|+22.15
|+1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|L&T Finance
|196.85
|+7.40
|+3.91
|Ashoka Buildcon
|196.50
|+10.25
|+5.50
|Jaiprakash Asso
|23.20
|+1.95
|+9.18
|Rel Capital
|778.00
|+9.25
|+1.20
|Infosys
|930.30
|+2.75
|+0.30
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|235.60
|+8.30
|+3.65
|IOC
|450.00
|+15.50
|+3.57
|Vedanta
|305.85
|+6.80
|+2.27
|Ambuja Cements
|280.35
|+5.35
|+1.95
|BPCL
|512.70
|+8.60
|+1.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,554.85
|+23.10
|+1.51
|Adani Ports
|387.40
|+5.15
|+1.35
|Cipla
|574.85
|+6.90
|+1.21
|HDFC
|1,749.70
|+21.85
|+1.26
|Hero Motocorp
|3,994.15
|+45.35
|+1.15
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|845.35
|-7.20
|-0.84
|Tech Mahindra
|428.55
|-3.20
|-0.74
|TCS
|2,463.75
|-7.10
|-0.29
|Zee Entertain
|516.75
|-1.50
|-0.29
|Power Grid Corp
|215.70
|+0.40
|+0.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,465.10
|-9.85
|-0.40
