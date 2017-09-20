GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Rebounds 8 Paise in Opening Trade

Forex dealers said that besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas as traders await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting bolstered the rupee.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2017, 10:39 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Rebounds 8 Paise in Opening Trade
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 8 paise to 64.25 against the dollar in opening trade on Wednesday at the forex market on fresh selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said that besides selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas as traders await the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting bolstered the rupee.

On Tuesday, the rupee had lost 20 paise to nearly two- month low of 64.33 a dollar on sustained demand for the American currency from importers amid higher greenback overseas.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 93.02 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 32,495.39 in early trade on Wednesday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,423.09 +20.72 ( +0.06%)

Nifty 50

10,143.30 -4.25 ( -0.04%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 914.90 +51.65 +5.98
Reliance 853.05 +14.45 +1.72
Kajaria Ceramic 753.10 +15.80 +2.14
Bharti Airtel 395.35 +0.55 +0.14
Tata Steel 682.00 +5.60 +0.83
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 915.25 +51.40 +5.95
Bombay Dyeing 199.50 +6.20 +3.21
Walchandnagar 233.85 +31.30 +15.45
Adani Ports 407.00 +1.10 +0.27
Reliance 853.35 +13.35 +1.59
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,293.70 +52.15 +2.33
ONGC 169.25 +3.35 +2.02
Reliance 852.80 +14.20 +1.69
Larsen 1,243.50 +17.60 +1.44
SBI 270.75 +2.95 +1.10
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,294.00 +54.90 +2.45
ONGC 169.45 +3.50 +2.11
Reliance 853.50 +13.50 +1.61
Larsen 1,242.75 +16.35 +1.33
SBI 270.70 +2.90 +1.08
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 493.30 -13.60 -2.68
Hero Motocorp 3,867.40 -76.85 -1.95
Tata Motors 416.40 -7.25 -1.71
Coal India 253.95 -4.60 -1.78
Ambuja Cements 280.65 -4.45 -1.56
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,869.00 -79.60 -2.02
Tata Motors 416.65 -7.25 -1.71
Coal India 254.20 -4.00 -1.55
Sun Pharma 510.55 -6.05 -1.17
HUL 1,266.00 -13.90 -1.09

Video Wall

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Rohingya Pogrom: Modi meets Suu Kyi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES