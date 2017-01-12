»
1-min read

Rupee Recoups 22 Paise Against Dollar

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 12, 2017, 9:50 AM IST | Updated: 22 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rupee Recoups 22 Paise Against Dollar
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)

Mumbai: The rupee recovered by 22 paise to 68.10 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters.

Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas and early gains in the domestic equity market supported the rupee, dealers said.

on Wednesday, the rupee had lost 14 paise to close at 68.32 per dollar in the face of a bullish greenback overseas.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 113.27 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 27,253.68 in early trade on Thursday.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.