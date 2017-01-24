Rupee Recovers 12 Paise in Early Trade
Indian Rupee. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee gained 12 paise to 68.08 against the dollar in early trade Tuesday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex) market on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks amidst higher opening in the domestic equity market.
Forex dealers said that besides selling of the American greenback by exporters and banks, weakness in the dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.
Further, a higher opening in the domestic equity market influenced the rupee uptrend, they added.
Yesterday, the rupee had ended marginally lower by two paise at 68.20 despite the outlook for the dollar remaining lacklustre.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 100.36 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 27,217.70 in early trade on Tuesday.
