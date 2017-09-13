Rupee Recovers 6 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Stock markets opening with gains also backed the rupee.
Dealers said fresh selling of the greenback by exporters and banks and the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas supported the rupee.(File photo/Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee recovered 6 paise to trade at 63.98 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange in early trade on Wednesday on fresh selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.
On Tuesday, the rupee had fallen by 11 paise to 64.04 a dollar on persistent demand for the American currency from banks and importers.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 57.08 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 32,215.74 in early session.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|843.85
|+20.10
|+2.44
|Divis Labs
|822.55
|+17.45
|+2.17
|JSW Energy
|78.35
|+1.10
|+1.42
|Tata Power
|86.25
|+5.25
|+6.48
|Capital First
|827.80
|+19.15
|+2.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Power
|86.25
|+5.25
|+6.48
|Reliance
|843.75
|+20.00
|+2.43
|Bank of Baroda
|144.65
|+2.80
|+1.97
|Tech Mahindra
|448.00
|+6.60
|+1.50
|Hero Motocorp
|3,959.90
|+41.00
|+1.05
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|273.15
|-4.50
|-1.62
|Larsen
|1,217.05
|-13.20
|-1.07
|HDFC
|1,786.55
|-11.55
|-0.64
|Eicher Motors
|32,419.95
|-241.90
|-0.74
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,284.90
|-6.45
|-0.50
