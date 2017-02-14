  • Associate Sponsor
Rupee Recovers 7 Paise Against US Dollar

Press Trust Of India

First published: February 14, 2017, 10:00 AM IST | Updated: 4 hours ago
Representative image (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The rupee recovered 7 paise to 66.95 against the US dollar in early session today on fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.

Besides, foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, but a lower opening of the domestic equity market and the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas capped the gain, forex dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had dropped by 14 paise to close at 67.02 on continued demand for the dollar coupled with its growing strength overseas.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 38.20 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 28,313.42 in early trade.

