GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rupee Retreats From 2-1/2 Year High; Down 8 Paise vs USD

The Sensex rose 158.35 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 33,970.61 in early trade.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2018, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Retreats From 2-1/2 Year High; Down 8 Paise vs USD
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: The rupee retreated from 2-1/2 year high level to trade lower by 8 paise at 63.56 against the US currency in opening session on some dollar buying by importers and banks.

Besides, the dollar's gains against major global currencies also weighed on the domestic currency.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at nearly 2-1/2 year high of 63.48, surging by 20 paise against the US dollar as the bullish momentum continued strongly for the fourth-straight day driven by upbeat hopes for economy.

FIIs bought shares worth Rs 522.74 crore on net basis on Tuesday.

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to fresh demand for the US currency from importers but a higher opening in the domestic equity markets capped the losses.

Meanwhile, the Sensex rose 158.35 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 33,970.61 in early trade.
| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,056.83 +208.80 ( +0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,530.70 +52.80 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 431.20 +12.80 +3.06
Tata Motors (D) 244.80 +7.10 +2.99
Axis Bank 562.40 +15.00 +2.74
TCS 2,700.40 +71.55 +2.72
Hero Motocorp 3,802.00 +88.50 +2.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,350.00 -59.20 -2.46
Tata Motors 435.05 -4.25 -0.97
Infosys 1,021.25 -8.45 -0.82
ONGC 195.65 -1.20 -0.61
Aurobindo Pharm 667.80 -3.60 -0.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES