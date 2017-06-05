GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Rises 12 Paise Against Dollar at 64.32 in Early Trade

PTI

Updated: June 5, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rupee Rises 12 Paise Against Dollar at 64.32 in Early Trade
Representative image

Mumbai: Continuing with its rising streak, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to 64.32 against the dollar in early trade on Monday on sustained selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

The dollar was quoting stronger against some other currencies like euro and yen, whereas a lower opening of the domestic equity market capped the rupee's gains, forex dealers said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 4 paise to a fresh one-week high of 64.44 against the US dollar on sustained selling of the American currency by exporters.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex opened lower by 40.64, or 0.12 per cent, to 31,232.65 in early session on Monday.

First Published: June 5, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.