Rupee Shines on Macro Data Lift, Climbs 19 Paise to 64.89

The rupee strengthened 19 paise to 64.89 against the US dollar on Friday, buoyed by a set of positive economic data.Industrial production expanded to a 9-month high of 4.3 per cent in August while retail inflation was stagnant at 3.28 per cent in September compared to the previous month.A stronger opening in domestic stocks and the dollar's reduced strength against some currencies overseas kept therupee on a firm ground, traders said. But continuous outflow of foreign money kept the upmove in check.On Thursday, the rupee had appreciated by another 6 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 65.08 on continued selling of the greenback.The benchmark Sensex was trading higher by 211.04 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 32,393.26 in early session on Friday.