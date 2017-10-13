GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Shines on Macro Data Lift, Climbs 19 Paise to 64.89

A stronger opening in domestic stocks and the dollar's reduced strength against some currencies overseas kept the rupee on a firm ground, traders said.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2017, 10:09 AM IST
Rupee Shines on Macro Data Lift, Climbs 19 Paise to 64.89
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened 19 paise to 64.89 against the US dollar on Friday, buoyed by a set of positive economic data.

Industrial production expanded to a 9-month high of 4.3 per cent in August while retail inflation was stagnant at 3.28 per cent in September compared to the previous month.

A stronger opening in domestic stocks and the dollar's reduced strength against some currencies overseas kept the
rupee on a firm ground, traders said. But continuous outflow of foreign money kept the upmove in check.

On Thursday, the rupee had appreciated by another 6 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 65.08 on continued selling of the greenback.

The benchmark Sensex was trading higher by 211.04 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 32,393.26 in early session on Friday.
