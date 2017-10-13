Rupee Shines on Macro Data Lift, Climbs 19 Paise to 64.89
A stronger opening in domestic stocks and the dollar's reduced strength against some currencies overseas kept the rupee on a firm ground, traders said.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened 19 paise to 64.89 against the US dollar on Friday, buoyed by a set of positive economic data.
On Thursday, the rupee had appreciated by another 6 paise to end at a fresh one-week high of 65.08 on continued selling of the greenback.
The benchmark Sensex was trading higher by 211.04 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 32,393.26 in early session on Friday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|426.90
|+26.65
|+6.66
|Reliance
|880.00
|+7.25
|+0.83
|TCS
|2,573.20
|+25.00
|+0.98
|Bharti Infratel
|449.40
|+17.40
|+4.03
|Tata Steel
|704.15
|+12.55
|+1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|530.65
|+6.00
|+1.14
|ICICI Bank
|272.85
|+5.30
|+1.98
|Coal India
|287.85
|+5.45
|+1.93
|Reliance
|879.80
|+7.30
|+0.84
|Ashiana Housing
|178.00
|+7.75
|+4.55
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|426.90
|+26.65
|+6.66
|Bharti Infratel
|449.40
|+17.40
|+4.03
|ICICI Bank
|273.25
|+5.70
|+2.13
|Power Grid Corp
|205.75
|+3.45
|+1.71
|Tata Steel
|704.15
|+12.55
|+1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|426.95
|+26.90
|+6.72
|ICICI Bank
|272.85
|+5.30
|+1.98
|Tata Steel
|703.75
|+12.90
|+1.87
|HDFC Bank
|1,848.35
|+32.90
|+1.81
|Tata Motors
|427.35
|+7.05
|+1.68
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|510.90
|-6.65
|-1.28
|GAIL
|440.60
|-5.35
|-1.20
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,360.65
|-19.20
|-0.81
|NTPC
|175.30
|-1.40
|-0.79
|ITC
|264.80
|-2.20
|-0.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|264.80
|-2.20
|-0.82
|NTPC
|175.25
|-1.35
|-0.76
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,362.00
|-18.00
|-0.76
|Sun Pharma
|535.95
|-3.45
|-0.64
|M&M
|1,332.95
|-6.15
|-0.46
