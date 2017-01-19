Rupee Sinks Further by 17 Paise in Early Trade

Mumbai: Piling on Wednesday's loss, the rupee plunged by another 17 paise to 68.25 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased demand for the American currency from importers.

Besides, the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas also weighed on the rupee but a better trend at the domestic equity market in early trade capped the loss, forex dealers said.

Yesterday, the rupee had ended lower by 13 paise at 68.08 on renewed dollar demand from importers amid worries over capital outflows.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 26.97 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 27,284.61 in early trade today.