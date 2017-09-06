GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Slides Further to 64.24 Against USD; Down 12 Paise

The rupee opened weak at 64.21 a dollar and touched a low of 64.24 a dollar in early session amid falls in stock markets. It moved in a range of 64.18 a dollar to 64.24 a dollar in morning trade.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2017, 10:21 AM IST
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 12 paise to 64.22 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange on Wednesday on sustained capital outflows.

The rupee opened weak at 64.21 a dollar and touched a low of 64.24 a dollar in early session amid falls in stock markets. It moved in a range of 64.18 a dollar to 64.24 a dollar in morning trade.

The rupee had lost 7 paise to settle at 64.12 a dollar yesterday, marking it third straight day of fall against the dollar.

Dealers said increased demand for the American currency from importers and banks and losses in domestic equity markets weighed on the rupee.

Foreign portfolio investors pulled out Rs 1,010.07 crore from debt and equity markets yesterday, provisional data showed.

Worries about North Korea weighed on global stocks and the dollar which fell against the Japanese yen.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 223.02 points, or 0.70 per cent, to 31,586.53 in early trade today.
S&P BSE Sensex

31,614.26 -195.29 ( -0.61%)

Nifty 50

9,896.75 -55.45 ( -0.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,643.40 +10.80 +0.66
Just Dial 400.75 +23.30 +6.17
Bharat Fin 931.05 +7.65 +0.83
Rel Capital 744.30 -6.15 -0.82
Infosys 890.80 -11.10 -1.23
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharat Fin 930.00 +7.55 +0.82
Reliance 1,644.00 +11.00 +0.67
Infosys 891.30 -9.80 -1.09
Tinplate 178.15 +12.80 +7.74
Just Dial 399.75 +15.00 +3.90
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 385.50 +6.80 +1.80
Reliance 1,643.95 +11.35 +0.70
Indiabulls Hsg 1,247.70 +6.85 +0.55
IOC 433.90 +2.05 +0.47
UltraTechCement 4,119.65 +21.80 +0.53
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 993.25 +6.25 +0.63
Reliance 1,643.70 +10.70 +0.66
NTPC 170.00 +0.70 +0.41
Asian Paints 1,208.65 +3.75 +0.31
Hero Motocorp 3,982.80 +12.20 +0.31
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 478.80 -13.05 -2.65
ITC 276.45 -6.40 -2.26
Lupin 973.45 -19.20 -1.93
Tata Motors (D) 214.75 -4.15 -1.90
Bajaj Auto 2,907.15 -43.55 -1.48
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 478.75 -14.65 -2.97
ITC 276.45 -5.95 -2.11
Tata Motors (D) 215.40 -4.10 -1.87
Lupin 973.95 -17.70 -1.78
Bajaj Auto 2,908.00 -41.85 -1.42

