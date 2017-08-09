GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Slips 16 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Forex dealers said apart from the dollar's gains against some other currencies overseas, a lower opening in the domestic equity markets weighed on the rupee.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2017, 10:23 AM IST
Indian Rupee. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 16 paise to 63.79 against the US dollar in early trade today as the greenback firmed up overseas amid a lower opening in the domestic equity market.

Yesterday, the rupee staged a strong comeback to close 17 paise higher at 63.63.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading lower by 158.30 points or 0.49 per cent to 31,855.89 in early trade today.
