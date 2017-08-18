GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips 2 Paise Against US Dollar

Traders attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks and a lower opening in the domestic equity market.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2017, 10:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 2 Paise Against US Dollar
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee edged lower by two paise to 64.17 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday on sustained foreign fund outflows.

Traders attributed the rupee's fall to increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks and a lower opening in the domestic equity market.

However, dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas limited the rupee's fall, they added.

Forex and money markets were closed on Thursday on the occasion of Parsi New Year.

On Wednesday, the rupee ended with a modest loss of 3 paise at 64.15 against the greenback even as local equities put up a strong performance.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex plunged by 207.75 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 31,587.71 in early trade trade on Friday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,559.07 -236.39 ( -0.74%)

Nifty 50

9,843.05 -61.10 ( -0.62%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 950.95 -69.90 -6.85
BEML 1,908.65 +49.80 +2.68
TCS 2,530.40 +44.75 +1.80
ITC 283.25 +3.25 +1.16
Vedanta 300.50 -4.30 -1.41
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 950.95 -70.20 -6.87
HDFC 1,731.70 -26.45 -1.50
Centrum Capital 69.70 +6.80 +10.81
BEML 1,906.00 +46.15 +2.48
TCS 2,527.35 +47.20 +1.90
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 390.20 +10.85 +2.86
GAIL 383.05 +6.85 +1.82
TCS 2,530.35 +44.70 +1.80
Tech Mahindra 431.70 +7.30 +1.72
BPCL 501.40 +7.70 +1.56
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,526.95 +46.80 +1.89
ITC 283.30 +3.85 +1.38
HUL 1,182.00 +7.35 +0.63
Wipro 289.70 +0.90 +0.31
M&M 1,369.75 +5.40 +0.40
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 951.90 -68.95 -6.75
Zee Entertain 516.90 -9.85 -1.87
Sun Pharma 478.50 -9.75 -2.00
HDFC 1,731.85 -27.40 -1.56
Vedanta 300.35 -4.45 -1.46
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 951.25 -69.90 -6.85
Sun Pharma 478.10 -10.50 -2.15
HDFC 1,733.00 -25.15 -1.43
Adani Ports 384.60 -5.65 -1.45
Tata Motors 380.65 -4.40 -1.14

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.