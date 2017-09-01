GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Slips 4 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

The rupee's weakness against the dollar was in line with global trend where the greenback rose against global currencies on better-than-expected US growth data.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2017, 9:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Slips 4 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
Indian Rupee. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to 63.94 against the US currency in early trade on Friday on dollar demand from importers.

The rupee's weakness against the dollar was in line with global trend where the greenback rose against global currencies on better-than-expected US growth data.

Domestic markets opening higher however helped the rupee cap losses, currency traders said.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 63.90 against the American currency by gaining 11 paise on bouts of dollar unwinding from exporters and corporates.

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced by 71.31 points or 0.22 per cent to 31,801.80 in early trade on Friday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,861.04 +130.55 ( +0.41%)

Nifty 50

9,955.15 +37.25 ( +0.38%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,191.40 +170.50 +8.44
Rel Capital 834.50 +29.20 +3.63
Indiabulls Real 251.90 +18.00 +7.70
Sun TV Network 765.60 +69.15 +9.93
Grasim 1,166.05 -29.15 -2.44
Company Price Change %Gain
Rel Capital 834.45 +30.45 +3.79
Bombay Dyeing 122.60 +7.80 +6.79
Dr Reddys Labs 2,192.00 +171.60 +8.49
Indiabulls Real 251.80 +18.15 +7.77
Sun TV Network 766.00 +68.80 +9.87
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,191.60 +170.70 +8.45
Bajaj Auto 2,892.65 +78.15 +2.78
GAIL 387.95 +9.65 +2.55
Asian Paints 1,196.00 +27.45 +2.35
Aurobindo Pharm 741.35 +16.10 +2.22
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,192.00 +171.60 +8.49
Bajaj Auto 2,893.00 +84.55 +3.01
Asian Paints 1,196.00 +27.85 +2.38
Kotak Mahindra 995.30 +19.35 +1.98
Hero Motocorp 4,070.60 +72.50 +1.81
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,445.50 -50.85 -2.04
Bharti Airtel 422.30 -5.40 -1.26
Power Grid Corp 216.95 -2.30 -1.05
IOC 451.00 -3.70 -0.81
HDFC 1,761.75 -15.15 -0.85
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,449.95 -46.80 -1.87
Bharti Airtel 422.50 -5.35 -1.25
NTPC 167.40 -1.30 -0.77
HDFC 1,762.45 -13.00 -0.73
Wipro 297.00 -2.05 -0.69

Video Wall

Should Naik Be Allowed To Escape Justice By Insulting India?

Should Naik Be Allowed To Escape Justice By Insulting India?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.