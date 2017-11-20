Rupee Slips 5 Paise Against Dollar to 65.06
The dollar made headway against the euro after Angela Merkel's attempts to form a new government for Europe's biggest economy collapsed, plunging Germany into a crisis. A subdued start at domestic stock markets cast its shadow, traders said.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to 65.06 against the dollar on Monday after renewed demand for the US currency from importers.
On Friday, the rupee had bounced back in style to end at a one-week high of 65.01 after Moody's upgraded India's sovereign credit rating.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 54.59 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 33,288.21 in early session on Monday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC
|1,689.95
|-15.55
|-0.91
|IndusInd Bank
|1,647.95
|+16.05
|+0.98
|HDFC Life
|354.15
|+9.55
|+2.77
|Indiabulls Real
|231.55
|+14.80
|+6.83
|DLF
|227.65
|+3.80
|+1.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Global Bev
|273.60
|+14.10
|+5.43
|Bank of Baroda
|183.00
|-0.55
|-0.30
|Rain Industries
|324.60
|-5.15
|-1.56
|HDFC Life
|353.95
|+9.70
|+2.82
|Indiabulls Real
|231.35
|+14.35
|+6.61
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|457.80
|+13.05
|+2.93
|Tata Power
|91.40
|+2.45
|+2.75
|Coal India
|279.00
|+6.20
|+2.27
|Bosch
|19,361.10
|+395.20
|+2.08
|Yes Bank
|312.10
|+6.00
|+1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|279.00
|+6.15
|+2.25
|NTPC
|180.60
|+3.15
|+1.78
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,038.05
|+14.00
|+1.37
|Reliance
|920.30
|+10.60
|+1.17
|ONGC
|179.50
|+2.00
|+1.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Ambuja Cements
|265.10
|-9.40
|-3.42
|ICICI Bank
|318.20
|-6.90
|-2.12
|UltraTechCement
|4,185.00
|-82.05
|-1.92
|Tech Mahindra
|477.70
|-6.85
|-1.41
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,291.10
|-31.50
|-1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|318.45
|-6.65
|-2.05
|Cipla
|601.45
|-7.20
|-1.18
|SBI
|333.35
|-4.05
|-1.20
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,292.50
|-32.55
|-1.40
|Infosys
|961.80
|-9.15
|-0.94
