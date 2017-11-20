GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Slips 5 Paise Against Dollar to 65.06

The dollar made headway against the euro after Angela Merkel's attempts to form a new government for Europe's biggest economy collapsed, plunging Germany into a crisis. A subdued start at domestic stock markets cast its shadow, traders said.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2017, 11:34 AM IST
Rupee Slips 5 Paise Against Dollar to 65.06
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 5 paise to 65.06 against the dollar on Monday after renewed demand for the US currency from importers.

The dollar made headway against the euro after Angela Merkel's attempts to form a new government for Europe's biggest economy collapsed, plunging Germany into a crisis. A subdued start at domestic stock markets cast its shadow, traders said.

On Friday, the rupee had bounced back in style to end at a one-week high of 65.01 after Moody's upgraded India's sovereign credit rating.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 54.59 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 33,288.21 in early session on Monday.
