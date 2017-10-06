GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Softens 13 Paise Against Dollar to 65.27

The US currency put on more lustre on increased demand from banks and importers. The renewed strength of the dollar overseas weighed on the rupee, forex dealers said.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2017, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Softens 13 Paise Against Dollar to 65.27
Indian Rupee. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 13 paise to 65.27 against the dollar on Friday as expectations rose that US President Donald Trump's tax cut plan will be signed into law.

The US currency put on more lustre on increased demand from banks and importers. The renewed strength of the dollar overseas weighed on the rupee, forex dealers said.

On Thursday, the local currency had closed lower by 13 paise at 65.14, driven by fresh spell of dollar demand from importers.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex went up 130.10 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 31,722.13 in early trade on Friday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,812.75 +220.72 ( +0.70%)

Nifty 50

9,966.75 +78.05 ( +0.79%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 686.45 +25.45 +3.85
Jubilant Food 1,547.00 +64.65 +4.36
ICICI Bank 274.00 +2.20 +0.81
Reliance 832.10 +7.95 +0.96
HDFC 1,745.00 -6.70 -0.38
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Vent 267.45 +4.75 +1.81
Hindalco 248.00 +7.15 +2.97
Exide Ind 206.65 +2.55 +1.25
Tata Steel 685.90 +25.70 +3.89
Graphite India 479.15 +2.80 +0.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 686.80 +25.80 +3.90
GAIL 446.40 +15.50 +3.60
Hindalco 247.80 +7.05 +2.93
NTPC 175.70 +4.60 +2.69
Vedanta 325.55 +7.15 +2.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 686.10 +25.90 +3.92
NTPC 175.60 +4.80 +2.81
SBI 256.60 +5.25 +2.09
Infosys 917.50 +14.40 +1.59
Coal India 276.60 +3.60 +1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,378.05 -11.10 -0.46
HDFC 1,744.60 -7.10 -0.41
Aurobindo Pharm 741.50 -1.35 -0.18
Hero Motocorp 3,746.90 -8.55 -0.23
UPL 784.00 -0.70 -0.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,745.75 -6.65 -0.38
Hero Motocorp 3,746.30 -10.90 -0.29
Dr Reddys Labs 2,377.10 -10.30 -0.43
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES