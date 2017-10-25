GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Softens 8 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to the dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas and unabated foreign fund outflows.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2017, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Softens 8 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade
File photo of a man exchanging notes.
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 8 paise to 65.15 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday at the Interbank Foreign Exchange on increased demand for the American currency from banks and importers.

Dealers attributed the rupee's fall to the dollar's strength against some other currencies overseas and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Domestic stocks soaring to record highs after the government's unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation road map capped the fall, they added. On Tuesday, the rupee had shed 5 paise to close at 65.07 against the dollar.

The benchmark BSE Sensex zoomed by 509.99 points, or 1.56 per cent to trade at an all-time high of 33,117.33 and the NSE Nifty rallied 132.85 points, or 1.30 per cent to quote at a fresh life-time high of 10,340.55.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,925.55 +318.21 ( +0.98%)

Nifty 50

10,264.10 +56.40 ( +0.55%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 313.85 +59.40 +23.34
ICICI Bank 297.90 +31.35 +11.76
PNB 190.60 +52.40 +37.92
Bank of Baroda 182.40 +39.25 +27.42
Axis Bank 468.00 +16.05 +3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 313.80 +59.30 +23.30
Bank of Baroda 182.50 +39.35 +27.49
PNB 191.10 +53.00 +38.38
General Insuran 803.00 -109.00 -11.95
ICICI Bank 297.85 +31.40 +11.78
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 313.90 +59.45 +23.36
ICICI Bank 297.95 +31.40 +11.78
Larsen 1,199.35 +56.80 +4.97
UltraTechCement 4,398.00 +170.90 +4.04
Axis Bank 467.60 +15.65 +3.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 313.65 +59.15 +23.24
ICICI Bank 297.75 +31.30 +11.75
Larsen 1,199.55 +59.55 +5.22
Axis Bank 467.70 +15.85 +3.51
BHEL 90.90 +2.95 +3.35
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 331.40 -16.20 -4.66
Kotak Mahindra 1,018.50 -47.20 -4.43
Indiabulls Hsg 1,286.55 -56.00 -4.17
IndusInd Bank 1,596.05 -68.85 -4.14
HDFC Bank 1,796.70 -70.40 -3.77
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,017.95 -49.75 -4.66
HDFC Bank 1,796.00 -69.15 -3.71
HDFC 1,678.50 -44.20 -2.57
Lupin 1,010.40 -16.10 -1.57
Sun Pharma 530.90 -3.55 -0.66
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, i am Public Agent and Want Resposible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, i am Public Agent and Want Resposible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES