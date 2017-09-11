GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Softens 9 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

The dollar gained against global currencies amid the United Nations' move to impose fresh sanctions on North Korea.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2017, 10:06 AM IST
Image for representation (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee weakened by 9 paise to 63.87 against the US dollar in early trade today at the interbank foreign exchange on fresh demand for the greenback from banks and importers.

A strong dollar in overseas markets weighed on the rupee sentiment, currency traders said. The dollar gained against global currencies amid the United Nations' move to impose fresh sanctions on North Korea.

The rupee had continued its rising run for the third day, surging by 27 paise to hit a fresh one-month high of 63.78 against the US currency on Friday.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex spurted by 186.61 points or 0.59 per cent to 31,874.13 in early trade.
