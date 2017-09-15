Rupee Softens by 2 Paise to 64.14 Against US Dollar

The rupee eased further by 2 paise to 64.14 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank forex market on Friday due to sustained foreign fund outflows.Increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks kept the dollar higher, traders said.The rupee moved in a range of 64.11 a dollar to 64.14 a dollar in morning trade.On Thursday, the rupee had dropped by 12 paise to 64.12 against the US dollar.Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 68.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 32,173.48 in morning trade on Friday.