Rupee Softens by 2 Paise to 64.14 Against US Dollar
The rupee moved in a range of 64.11 a dollar to 64.14 a dollar in morning trade.
Mumbai: The rupee eased further by 2 paise to 64.14 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank forex market on Friday due to sustained foreign fund outflows.
Increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks kept the dollar higher, traders said.
On Thursday, the rupee had dropped by 12 paise to 64.12 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 68.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 32,173.48 in morning trade on Friday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Divis Labs
|875.00
|+4.95
|+0.57
|Aditya Birla
|206.95
|+0.75
|+0.36
|HDFC
|1,762.40
|-9.40
|-0.53
|Indiabulls Vent
|286.60
|+2.85
|+1.00
|ONGC
|164.55
|+5.20
|+3.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Max Financial
|612.50
|+12.90
|+2.15
|Aditya Birla
|207.00
|+0.70
|+0.34
|Indiabulls Vent
|286.60
|+2.55
|+0.90
|Divis Labs
|875.50
|+5.30
|+0.61
|Graphite India
|297.40
|+26.95
|+9.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|164.65
|+5.30
|+3.33
|Bharti Infratel
|379.90
|+9.85
|+2.66
|Infosys
|902.80
|+10.40
|+1.17
|Tech Mahindra
|446.40
|+5.00
|+1.13
|Wipro
|285.65
|+2.20
|+0.78
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|164.55
|+5.15
|+3.23
|Infosys
|902.10
|+9.80
|+1.10
|Bharti Airtel
|401.90
|+3.70
|+0.93
|Coal India
|256.85
|+1.90
|+0.75
|Wipro
|285.65
|+1.75
|+0.62
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|208.65
|-5.30
|-2.48
|Vedanta
|315.30
|-4.40
|-1.38
|Asian Paints
|1,229.55
|-16.50
|-1.32
|Zee Entertain
|522.45
|-6.85
|-1.29
|Tata Power
|84.20
|-1.05
|-1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BHEL
|133.20
|-4.20
|-3.06
|Asian Paints
|1,231.00
|-14.25
|-1.14
|Sun Pharma
|517.65
|-6.60
|-1.26
|Axis Bank
|513.40
|-6.35
|-1.22
|Cipla
|559.60
|-5.20
|-0.92
