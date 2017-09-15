GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Softens by 2 Paise to 64.14 Against US Dollar

The rupee moved in a range of 64.11 a dollar to 64.14 a dollar in morning trade.

PTI

Updated:September 15, 2017, 10:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Softens by 2 Paise to 64.14 Against US Dollar
Image for representative purposes only.
Mumbai: The rupee eased further by 2 paise to 64.14 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank forex market on Friday due to sustained foreign fund outflows.

Increased demand for the US currency from importers and banks kept the dollar higher, traders said.

The rupee moved in a range of 64.11 a dollar to 64.14 a dollar in morning trade.

On Thursday, the rupee had dropped by 12 paise to 64.12 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex moved down by 68.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 32,173.48 in morning trade on Friday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,180.85 -61.08 ( -0.19%)

Nifty 50

10,057.65 -28.95 ( -0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Divis Labs 875.00 +4.95 +0.57
Aditya Birla 206.95 +0.75 +0.36
HDFC 1,762.40 -9.40 -0.53
Indiabulls Vent 286.60 +2.85 +1.00
ONGC 164.55 +5.20 +3.26
Company Price Change %Gain
Max Financial 612.50 +12.90 +2.15
Aditya Birla 207.00 +0.70 +0.34
Indiabulls Vent 286.60 +2.55 +0.90
Divis Labs 875.50 +5.30 +0.61
Graphite India 297.40 +26.95 +9.96
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 164.65 +5.30 +3.33
Bharti Infratel 379.90 +9.85 +2.66
Infosys 902.80 +10.40 +1.17
Tech Mahindra 446.40 +5.00 +1.13
Wipro 285.65 +2.20 +0.78
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 164.55 +5.15 +3.23
Infosys 902.10 +9.80 +1.10
Bharti Airtel 401.90 +3.70 +0.93
Coal India 256.85 +1.90 +0.75
Wipro 285.65 +1.75 +0.62
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 208.65 -5.30 -2.48
Vedanta 315.30 -4.40 -1.38
Asian Paints 1,229.55 -16.50 -1.32
Zee Entertain 522.45 -6.85 -1.29
Tata Power 84.20 -1.05 -1.23
Company Price Change %Gain
BHEL 133.20 -4.20 -3.06
Asian Paints 1,231.00 -14.25 -1.14
Sun Pharma 517.65 -6.60 -1.26
Axis Bank 513.40 -6.35 -1.22
Cipla 559.60 -5.20 -0.92

Video Wall

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

3 Years of BJP’s Youngest Chief Amit Shah

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES