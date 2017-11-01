Rupee Spurts 12 Paise Against Dollar to 64.63
Banks and exporters liquidated their dollar bets and domestic stocks soared to new highs, which gave the rupee a leg-up, forex traders said.
Mumbai: The rupee on Wednesday positively reacted to India's jump on Ease of Doing Business ranking by rising 12 paise to 64.63 against the dollar.
