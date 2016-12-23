Rupee Spurts 17 Paise to Close at 67.82 per Dollar

Mumbai: The rupee on Friday surged by 17 paise to end at 67.82/83 per US dollar against previous close of 67.99/68.00 per dollar.

The pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 83.22/24 against last close of Rs 83.97/99 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on Friday.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:

(In Rs Per Unit)

Unit Interbank RBI Reference

US Dollar 67.82/83 US Dollar Rs 67.9117

Pound Sterling 83.22/24 Euro Rs 70.9474

Euro 70.87/89

Japanese Yen(100) 57.79/91