»
1-min read

Rupee Spurts 17 Paise to Close at 67.82 per Dollar

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 23, 2016, 10:08 AM IST | Updated: 22 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rupee Spurts 17 Paise to Close at 67.82 per Dollar
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)

Mumbai:  The rupee on Friday surged by 17 paise to end at 67.82/83 per US dollar against previous close of 67.99/68.00 per dollar.

The pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 83.22/24 against last close of Rs 83.97/99 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on Friday.

Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:
(In Rs Per Unit)
Unit                               Interbank                           RBI Reference
US Dollar                   67.82/83                             US Dollar Rs 67.9117
Pound Sterling       83.22/24                              Euro Rs 70.9474
Euro 70.87/89
Japanese Yen(100) 57.79/91

 

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.