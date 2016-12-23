Rupee Spurts 17 Paise to Close at 67.82 per Dollar
Representative image. (Image: REUTERS)
Mumbai: The rupee on Friday surged by 17 paise to end at 67.82/83 per US dollar against previous close of 67.99/68.00 per dollar.
The pound sterling also finished lower at Rs 83.22/24 against last close of Rs 83.97/99 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on Friday.
Following are the Interbank forex and RBI rates:
(In Rs Per Unit)
Unit Interbank RBI Reference
US Dollar 67.82/83 US Dollar Rs 67.9117
Pound Sterling 83.22/24 Euro Rs 70.9474
Euro 70.87/89
Japanese Yen(100) 57.79/91
