GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rupee Spurts 20 Paise Against Dollar at 65.30

The American currency found no favour with exporters and banks, who intensified their selling.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2017, 9:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rupee Spurts 20 Paise Against Dollar at 65.30
Representative image
Mumbai: The rupee advanced 20 paise to 65.30 against the dollar in early session on Friday, broadly in line with domestic stocks taking on some muscle with a bright start.

The American currency found no favour with exporters and banks, who intensified their selling.

But the dollar's increasing lure globally after US Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech alluding to rate hike and US President Donald Trump's unveiling of tax overhaul plan had a sobering effect on the rupee, traders said.

A positive start for domestic stock markets lent support to the rupee, they added.

On Thursday, the rupee had recovered from over six-month lows to end 22 paise higher at 65.50 despite a buoyant dollar overseas.

The benchmark Sensex was trading higher by 170.29 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 31,452.77 in early session on Friday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

31,419.86 +137.38 ( +0.44%)

Nifty 50

9,816.25 +47.30 ( +0.48%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tourism Finance 147.70 +2.40 +1.65
Axis Bank 513.40 +1.60 +0.31
GAIL 424.70 +28.45 +7.18
Indiabulls Real 219.70 +12.35 +5.96
Divis Labs 855.40 +2.35 +0.28
Company Price Change %Gain
Tourism Finance 147.45 +2.25 +1.55
Grasim 1,134.65 +5.45 +0.48
GOCL Corp 570.00 +48.90 +9.38
M&M 1,242.50 +7.85 +0.64
Bombay Dyeing 174.30 +5.85 +3.47
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 424.55 +28.30 +7.14
Eicher Motors 30,902.10 +716.90 +2.38
Vedanta 314.50 +5.60 +1.81
Bharti Infratel 400.15 +7.55 +1.92
BPCL 470.00 +7.15 +1.54
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Auto 3,096.00 +61.90 +2.04
ICICI Bank 280.00 +4.45 +1.61
Hero Motocorp 3,805.00 +60.45 +1.61
Adani Ports 376.50 +4.95 +1.33
HDFC Bank 1,815.05 +20.45 +1.14
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,177.65 -25.15 -2.09
YES BANK 347.10 -3.70 -1.05
Power Grid Corp 207.10 -1.90 -0.91
TCS 2,453.45 -23.00 -0.93
Tech Mahindra 450.80 -3.65 -0.80
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,177.50 -26.20 -2.18
TCS 2,455.10 -23.35 -0.94
Tata Motors (D) 221.55 -0.65 -0.29
Wipro 285.05 -0.80 -0.28
Cipla 580.10 -1.40 -0.24

Video Wall

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Why you should or shouldn't buy the new iPhone?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES