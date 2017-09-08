GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Spurts 22 Paise to 63.83 Against Dollar

The dollar fell to its weakest level since 2015 as experts warn that Hurricane Irma could have a devastating impact on the US. The powerful storm has left a trail of death and destruction in the Caribbean and is headed towards the US.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 22 paise to 63.83 against a dollar at the interbank foreign exchange in early trade today on continuous selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

A fall in the dollar against major world currencies globally boosted the rupee, currency traders said.

The European Central Bank also raised its economic growth forecast for this year, which boosted the euro.

Besides, increased selling of the dollar by exporters and banks and a higher opening in the domestic equity market supported the rupee, they added.

Yesterday, the rupee had closed five paise higher at 64.05 against the American unit.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading higher by 100.96 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 31,763.70 in early session today.
