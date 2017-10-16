GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Spurts 25 Paise Against Dollar in Early Trade

Stock markets opening with gains bolstered the rupee sentiment. However, the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas capped the gains, a currency trader said.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2017, 10:01 AM IST
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The rupee appreciated by another 25 paise to 64.68 against the US currency in early trade at the interbank forex market on Monday on dollar selling by banks and exporters.

Stock markets opening with gains bolstered the rupee sentiment, a currency trader said.

However, the dollar's strength against other currencies overseas capped the gains, dealers said.

On Friday, the rupee had gained 15 paise to end at a fresh three-week high of 64.93 on easing macro worries coupled with record-setting domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 254.63 points to hit all-time high of 32,687.32 while NSE Nifty scaled new peak of 10,242.45 in early trade.
