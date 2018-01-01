GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Starts 2018 on a Better Note, up 5 Paise Against Dollar

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee was trading higher by 5 paise against the previous close of 63.82. It opened higher by two paise at 63.85 and touched a high of 63.81 in early trade.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2018, 9:43 AM IST
Indian Rupee. Image for representation only. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The rupee edged higher by five paise to trade at 63.82 against the US dollar on the first trading day of 2018 on the back of increased selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Dealers said increased selling of the dollar by exporters supported the rupee.

The rupee had appreciated 21 paise to end at a fresh four-month high of 63.87 against the greenback on Friday.

Meanwhile, stock markets opened flat today with the benchmark BSE Sensex opening marginally higher at 34,059.99.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
S&P BSE Sensex

34,056.83 +208.80 ( +0.62%)

Nifty 50

10,530.70 +52.80 ( +0.50%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,733.90 -67.60 -0.69
PNB 170.50 -8.25 -4.62
M&M 1,541.75 -14.55 -0.93
Tata Steel 702.80 -7.40 -1.04
Jet Airways 737.60 +17.20 +2.39
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,308.05 +144.05 +1.57
ICICI Bank 308.85 +5.40 +1.78
Bharti Airtel 526.70 +7.75 +1.49
Petronet LNG 254.45 +6.50 +2.62
Bombay Dyeing 280.80 +14.10 +5.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 308.40 +10.40 +3.49
Hindalco 249.65 +6.90 +2.84
Cipla 591.65 +15.20 +2.64
M&M 1,521.45 +38.05 +2.57
Sun Pharma 529.80 +11.45 +2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 431.20 +12.80 +3.06
Tata Motors (D) 244.80 +7.10 +2.99
Axis Bank 562.40 +15.00 +2.74
TCS 2,700.40 +71.55 +2.72
Hero Motocorp 3,802.00 +88.50 +2.38
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 371.80 -6.95 -1.83
Vedanta 326.90 -3.00 -0.91
TCS 2,676.40 -24.80 -0.92
Bajaj Auto 3,304.15 -29.45 -0.88
Hindalco 271.35 -2.20 -0.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,333.05 -18.90 -0.80
Coal India 266.00 -2.00 -0.75
Tata Steel 710.60 -4.90 -0.68
IndusInd Bank 1,648.85 -10.65 -0.64
Hero Motocorp 3,785.95 -23.05 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

