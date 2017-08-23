GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rupee Stretches Gains, up 5 Paise at 64.05

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 149.01 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 31,440.86 in opening trade.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2017, 9:55 AM IST
Representative image. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: The rupee firmed up by 5 paise to 64.05 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday on sustained selling of the American currency by banks and exporters.

Forex dealers said besides continued selling of the greenback, weakness in dollar against other currencies overseas and a higher opening of the domestic equity market rendered support to the rupee.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed 4 paise higher at near two-week high of 64.10 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 149.01 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 31,440.86 in opening trade.
